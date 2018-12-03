Lansing suspect arraigned on multiple intent to murder charges

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -- - Assault with intent to Murder and criminal gun charges were issued today for a shooting on Saturday at the 3400 block of N. Waverly.

Ingham County Prosecutors office arraigned Veron Leroy Smith Jr. on multiple charges including two counts of assault with intent to Murder as well as felony firearm, firearms possession by a felon, and carrying with unlawful intent. Bail was set at $100,000.

The victim of the shooting on December 1st was a 33-year-old Lansing man with apparent gunshot wounds to both arms. Lansing Police were dispatched and the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On scene investigation determined the victim and the suspect, Veron Leroy Smith Jr., know each other. Before the shooting the victim was walking in the 3400 block of N. Waverly. The suspect was driving a vehicle and approached the victim nea the entranceway of an apartment complex. The suspect shot the victim and drove off in an unknown direction.

On December 2nd, the suspect was arrested by the Battle Creek Police Department without incident. The suspect was transported to the Lansing Police Department Detention facility. Smith is scheduled in front of Judge Clarke for probable cause on December 14th and a preliminary hearing on December 21st.