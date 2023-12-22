LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A group of homeless people got a proverbial lump coal from the city of Lansing Wednesday – they were forcibly evicted from their encampment under the Kalamazoo St. Bridge at Cedar.

This comes as Advent House an agency that provides assistance to the city’s unhoused reports the population without stable housing is up 300 percent this year. That dramatic increase has left more people sleeping in cars, under bridges or in tents in local parks – where it’s both unsafe and illegal.

Bulldozers and Lansing Police were seen clearing out the homeless camp under the Kalamazoo St. bridge on Wednesday night. The clean-up continued through Thursday.

A still image of video taken by Gabrielle Bussell of city of Lansing officials clearing an encampment of unhoused persons under the Kalamazoo St. bridge in downtown Lansing Thursday. (COURTESY PHOTO/ GABRIELLE BUSSELL)

Residents were notified of the planned eviction and clean-up Tuesday.

Punks With Lunch, a local organization that provides harm reduction services for people who use drugs and food for those without stable housing, assisted the people impacted by the eviction. The group characterized the situation as a “mess.”

Julia Miller. Executive director of Punks With Lunch, claims when the city sweeps the camps and evicts the residents, the belongings are discarded and the people are given very little grace to retrieve their property.

“They don’t have enough notification, time or assistance to safely keep their items and have a safe place to go,” Miller tells 6 News.

She says the mid-week eviction is another example of the city’s lack of preparation to address homelessness and the unhoused community.

City officials counter that’s not accurate. Brett Kaschinske heads the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and tells 6 News before the eviction, his department worked with multiple agencies including LPD and PATH outreach. The planning to address encampments in the city parks has been ongoing and designed to move more people off the streets and into a shelter or hotel.

“We bring all those people together to talk about the plan that we want to implement with regard to certain encampment – especially those that have been growing and becoming more dangerous,” he says.

Evictions and camp clear outs won’t happen unless there is short term housing available city officials say. City officials have no legal requirement to provide a warning to people in homeless encampments of impending evictions, but did provide those involved in Wednesday’s eviction a full 24-hours’ notice to clear the camp and remove their belongings. City officials did offer to store belongings for those being displaced.

The city is also partnering with Advent House Ministries to connect people who are unhoused with housing resources.

“Our role is to give people information, help them get to basic necessities, so that they’re physically safe,” Advent House Ministries Executive Director Susan Cancro says.

Those moved out of the encampment were provided two nights in a local hotel. Cancro says she is working to increase those stays to five nights, in hopes that will assist in transitioning individuals to longer term housing options.