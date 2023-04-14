LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Harry Potter fans have a neat opportunity on Saturday evening, as the Lansing Symphony Orchestra will perform selections from the film series’ critically acclaimed soundtrack.

The concert is at 7:30 p.m. at the Wharton Center for Performing Arts in East Lansing. “The Magical Music of Harry Potter” features a live orchestra directed by Timothy Muffitt that will leave audiences spellbound with the iconic score by legendary composer John Williams.

For more details on the concert, including how to purchase tickets, visit its event page on whartoncenter.com.