LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’re a Harry Potter fan, this upcoming Wharton Center event is something you will not want to miss.

The Lansing Symphony Orchestra will perform John Williams’ score to the Harry Potter films live to picture, starting with the first entry in the film series, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

The concert series begins on Friday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m.

Audiences will be able to relive the enchanting film in high-definition on a 40-foot screen while the Lansing Symphony Orchestra performs Williams’ critically acclaimed score live.

You can purchase tickets and read more about the event on the Wharton Center’s website.