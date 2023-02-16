LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — To support those impacted by the shooting on MSU’s campus, Ink Therapy in Lansing is hosting a fundraising event on Sunday.

The event, dubbed Ink for MSU, will run on Sunday from noon until the shop closes at 9 p.m.

Ink Therapy’s artists will be tattooing pre-selected designs with the choice of black or green ink. The shop will also do standard piercings while supplies last for the day.

Each tattoo or piercing will be $40 with 50% of the proceeds being donated toward the victims’ families to help support expenses. The other 50%, according to Ink Therapy, is going toward funding the expenses of the event.

Ink for MSU will be first come, first served. For more information, visit Ink Therapy’s Facebook page.