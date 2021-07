LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after he nearly drowned while swimming in an apartment complex pool near S. Washington and Holmes Road.

The teenager jumped into the pool and had trouble swimming. He went under the water and remained there until a good Samaritan pulled him out.

Emergency personnel arrived and performed CPR until the fire department arrived.

He was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.