LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Tributes and fundraisers for Ukraine continue to pour in every day and for one teenager in Lansing the crisis hits her close to home. Tonight, she took her love for dance and used it to support her family still caught in the crossfire.

Dance is a way for Anastasia Babayan to express her deepest emotions. It’s what she relied on most when she found out about the war in Ukraine where her grandparents are currently fighting each day to stay out of harm’s way.

“My family was truly devastated. We didn’t really know what to do how to help,” Babayan said.

Babayan knew she had to do something. So she decided to work with her director at the Greater Lansing Academy of Dance to put together the Dance for Ukraine benefit concert.

“This is an opportunity for us to really raise awareness and send help in any way we can,” Babayan said.

Dozens filled the Okemos High School auditorium with their blue and yellow ribbons. It was all to show their support for the people of Ukraine. 100% of the net proceeds will be donated to the Red Cross and the Convoy of Hope Ukraine.

“I really feel just a strong obligation to do anything we can to support and this is one small thing that we can do,” supporter, Peter Davidson said.

Babayan’s mom, Natalya, says her parents, brother and many other relatives are all in Kyiv. Everyday for the 46 days since the war started, she calls her family hoping for the best.

“I was really worried about their safety their health. I keep calling them every morning every night just to check on them and see is they still alive?” Natalya said.

Babayan said seeing all the faces in the crowd made her grateful that her Michigan family cared about helping her Ukrainian one.

“I think my family really feels the support and we’re very grateful,” Babayan said.