Scott Pohl on the set of Riverwalk Theatre’s production of “Misery.”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – What happens when a fan’s obsession with an author gets taken to the absolute extreme?

That’s the setup for the classic Stephen King novel, “Misery,” which was adapted into an Oscar-winning movie starring Kathy Bates and James Caan in 1990.

Riverwalk Theatre, a Lansing-based theater group, is taking on the classic thriller this month.

The stripped-down interpretation of King’s novel, which debuts on Feb. 9, is written by William Goldman. It calls for only three characters: author Paul Sheldon, obsessed fan Annie Wilkes and the sheriff Buster, who is tasked with locating Sheldon.

Scott Pohl, who you might recognize as a longtime reporter for WKAR, takes on the role of Sheldon, who is seemingly rescued by the devoted Wilkes after wrecking his car in a mountainside snowstorm.

But that devotion is slowly revealed to be derangement as Wilkes decides to imprison Sheldon and force him to rewrite the manuscript to his latest book after its revealed he plans to kill off her beloved fictional character, Misery.

Pohl has acted previously in two productions, but this is his first time taking on a lead role.

“This is easily the biggest of the three. It’s kind of a progression. The other connection I’ve made is that in all three roles I’ve been tormented by somebody. I’m hopeful at some point to find a light-hearted comedy to do,” Pohl said.

He has been a fan of King’s work for many years, having read both the novel “Misery” and seen the film adaptation.

“I’m a big Stephen King fan, and I loved the movie. I’m a big fan of James Caan too,” Pohl said.

Caan, who portrayed Sheldon in the film version of “Misery,” died in July at age 82. The actor had Lansing roots, attending Michigan State University before moving to New York.

Kathy Bates, who played Wilkes, won an Oscar for her performance.

Pohl has a challenging role ahead of him, portraying a character who is recovering from an excruciating injury as he tries to outwit a psychopathic fan who is holding him captive — all without the use of his legs.

“The depiction of pain comes and goes. I’m in a great deal of pain early in the play, but I am being medicated by Annie and I am healing – to whatever extent I can without hospitalization,” Pohl said. “But, as anybody who is familiar with the story knows, the pain is revisited upon me a couple of times.”

Riverwalk Theatre’s production of “Misery” is directed by Ayden Soupal and also stars Holly Sleight-Engler as Annie Wilkes and Jules Overfelt as the sheriff Buster.

For a full schedule of performances, and ticket information, visit Riverwalk Theatre’s official website.