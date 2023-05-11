LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing community theater group Riverwalk Theatre’s new musical offers a deeper look into the origin story of the iconic character Peter Pan.

Riverwalk’s “Peter and the Starcatcher,” directed by Brian Farnham, is a musical based on the novel of the same name written by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson.

“Peter and the Starcatcher” was originally adapted for the stage in 2009 by playwright Rick Elice, with directors Roger Rees and Alex Timbers and composer Wayne Barker.

The musical will tell the story of how Peter Pan came to be, and dives into the backstory of several other important characters in the world of Neverland.

Director Farnham said it is not a simple retelling of the Peter Pan story, but more of an homage that has a fresh take on the famous characters.

“It’s interesting because this show is written to be a prequel/origin story rather than a re-telling of Peter Pan. So, while many of the characters are similar, it’s more of an ‘echo’ of the classic story,” Farnham said.

Riverwalk’s Peter Pan is played by Mathieu Wiesner, and the supporting cast includes Ava Taube, Joe Dickson, Jillian Stauffer, Luka Pawsek, Frank Boston, Lyla Pople and Daniel Beaver.

“The way that I’m choosing to tell this story is very ‘reader’s theatre’, which requires folks to feel it a bit more than a normal show,” Farnham said. “But I have an awesome, dedicated, creative team that made it easy to see my vision come to light. I wouldn’t trade anyone in this group; they’re all rock stars.”

“Peter and the Starcatcher” begins its second weekend of showings on Thursday at 7 p.m. There will also be showtimes on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For a schedule and ticket options, visit riverwalktheatre.com.

“I am so excited to share this magic with the community,” Farnham said. “I don’t think anyone in Lansing has seen a show quite like this — at least not in a long time — and people are going to just eat up the artistry.”