LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing City Council approved a fourth social district Monday night. This time, near the Frandor Shopping Center.

Social districts allow people to buy cocktails and other alcoholic drinks from nearby approved restaurants and enjoy them outside the store in specially-marked cups.

The district starts at Seller’s Avenue in the southern part of Frandor and extends south to Red Cedar Parkway and Municipal park.

Red Cedar/South Frandor Social District & Common Areas Map Draft – City of Lansing

Lansing has similar districts in Old Town, REO Town, and downtown. Restaurant staff in the new Red Cedar-south Frandor district say they expect an increase in people stopping in to cool off with a drink of their choice.

“A lot of people are going to be college students on the move, on the go. So, it’s not going to be too disruptive for the guy who just wants to read his book “I don’t want to talk to my neighbors” so the area is quite perfect for that so we’re getting a large influx of people from the Lansing area and the East Lansing area”, said Mateo Mercado, creative operations specialist for Hooked Bookstore.

“This used to be a municipal park and right out there, there are several walking trails, there’s a baseball diamond out here. Given the demographic and area out here, I think it would be a great idea,” said Ren Keney with the Old Bag of Nails, a restaurant down the road from Hooked.

The proposed social district now goes to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission for final approval.