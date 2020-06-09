Lansing to create Racial Equity and Anti-Racism fund

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– Mayor Andy Schor, Police Chief Daryl Green, and Human Relations and Community Services Director Kim Coleman announced that they have asked the Lansing City Council to move $170,000 of available remaining dollars in the current fiscal year budget into a new Racial Equity and Anti-Racism Fund.

The announcement comes after protesters marched to Mayor Schor’s home over the weekend demanding action.

“One of the things I heard yesterday and the day before at my door at my home was funding issues,” the mayor said during Monday night’s virtual city council meeting. “We were able to identify about 170,000 dollars that we think can be utilized for something like this. For an equity and anti discrimination fun of some sorts.”

The money would be used to assist community groups working towards racial equality. The mayor added that it’s not a lot of money, but it’s a start. Last Thursday the Mayor apologized for not being prepared during a Black Lives Matter forum. Now he’s focused on getting input from the community.

“I’ve made some missteps in the last week or so and I’m gonna own that. I’m committed to equity her in the city of Lansing and really I’ve been doing a lot of listening in the last several days and taking down a lot of ideas. There’s gonna be listening but we’re creating action planning and we’re going to be getting with community leaders to do that.

Several council members voiced their support of protesters, encouraging them to keep the pressure on elected officials and people in charge.

“The first amendment is really the bedrock of this nation,” Council Member Patricia Spitzley said.

“We remember so well last year the 16-year-old girl who was beat up by the police department. These things happen and they happen all the time across the country and George Floyd– if we don’t make changes now– could happen here,” 1st Ward Council Member Brandon Betz said.

At-Large Council Member Peter Spadafore said the council plans to host community listening sessions. Logistical details on those still need to be worked out, but Spadafore said they will be out in the community rather than at city hall.

“I plan to have the sessions not run as a committee of the whole meeting but rather as a dialogue facilitated by a third party so that the conversation can be more pure,” Spadafore said.

Before those dialogues begin, Spadafore added that the council will bring in a facilitator for racial sensitivity and implicit bias training.

“The people who are most affected by police violence aren’t us privileged people on this council, it’s the black members of our community. Betz said. “I implore all of us to be paying attention to what the black community comes out and says that we need to get done.”

According to Mayor Schor the council will vote on the racial equity fund at their meeting on June 22.