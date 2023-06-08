LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – If you were planning on having a bonfire in Lansing Township this week, we have some bad news.

Lansing Township is issuing a recreational burn ban due to extremely dry weather conditions.

All types of recreational fires are banned. This includes campfires and bonfires.

Cooking grills can be used, but not on the grass. If you are grilling, have a fire extinguisher nearby.

If possible, you should also wet the area around your grill.

Keep an eye on chainsaws, lawn equipment, and power tools for potential fire hazards as well.

There will be no burn permits issued until the ban is lifted.