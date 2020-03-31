Lansing Township Police Department needs your help

Lansing Township, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Township Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a suspect involved in vehicle theft.

On March 30, the Lansing Township Police responded to six calls from residents in the Groesbeck neighborhood regarding theft from parked vehicles at their residences overnight.

Two larcenies occurred on N. Hayford Ave

Two larcenies on N. Fairview Ave

One larceny on Marguerite St.

One larceny on N. Magnolia Ave

Lansing Township Police investigation has revealed that one person may be responsible for all of the larcenies.

Investigators have also found that the thefts occurred between midnight March 30 and 3:00 a.m

One residence was equipped with an exterior video surveillance camera system and captured a suspect attempting to open the doors of the vehicles parked in their driveway. Fortunately those vehicles were locked.

The video capturing the suspect in action is posted with this correspondence. If you recognize this person please call the Lansing Township Police Department at 517-485-1700.