LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Township Police Department took to Facebook this afternoon to announced that their main phone number, 517-485-1700, has been cloned.

The “spoofed” phone number is calling people and asking for money, through the form of Amazon gift cards.

Police Chief John E. Joseph advises hanging up the phone immediately if asked to provide money, or any kind of personal or financial information, unless the caller has been independently confirmed.