Lansing Township Police warn of police impersonation phone scam

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Township Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam where a caller poses as a “Sergeant Ramsden” with the Lansing Township Police Department and attempts to scam money from victims.

The Lansing Township Police Department will not attempt to obtain money or personal information from anyone over the phone, the Police said in a Facebook post.

The scammer uses the 517-418-7175 phone number and has a fake voicemail box for the fictitious Ramsden.

Despite its authentic sounding voicemail, the number is fake and is unrelated to the Police.

The Lansing Township Police says:

“If you are ever contacted by a member of the Lansing Township Police Department, or any area Law Enforcement Agency, and you are unsure if the person with whom you are speaking is genuine you may call the Lansing Township Police Department at 517-485-1700, the Ingham County 911 Dispatch Center at 517-272-6026 or your local Police Department and they will confirm that the call is or is not authentic.”