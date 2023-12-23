LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Township Police Department has released the name of a suspect and the names of both victims in a fatal shooting that happened at a home Thursday night.

Lydia Renee Nance, 35, was arraigned Saturday in Ingham County’s 55th District Court, in connection with the homicide at 1401 Ravenswood Drive in Lansing Township Thursday night, officials said in a news release.

The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Nance with one count of Homicide–Open Murder, one count of Assault with Intent to Murder and two counts of Felony Firearm. Her bond is set at $200,000, cash or surety.

In the news release on Saturday, Lansing Township police identified the homicide victim as Brooke Lawson, 17, of Lansing. Lawson died of her injuries.

Autumn Hansbarger, 20, of Sunfield, was also shot in the incident and has non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

A shooting took place the night of Thursday, Dec. 21 on Ravenswood Drive in Lansing Twp. (WLNS)

The investigation remains open, police said. Officials are asking anyone with information on Thursday night’s incident to call Lansing Township Police Department at 517-485-1700.