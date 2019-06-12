News

Lansing Township says "NO" to Recreational Marijuana Shops

Decision Could Be Reversed After The State Drafts Industry Rules

Jun 11, 2019

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 11:18 PM EDT

Lansing Twp, (Mich) WLNS - Lansing Township is deciding not to allow recreational marijuana shops to open in its community, for now.

Lansing Township Supervisor Dion'trae Hayes says the Board will hold off until the recreational marijuana industry is regulated.

"At this time the township doesn't have a framework for exactly how that would look here so rather than be forced to opt into it we wanted to be very deliberate about what that looks like for us 

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs is set to draft rules for the industry in June. 

Lansing Township now joins over 400 communities in Michigan who have opted out of recreational marijuana dispensaries.

