LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Township Police Department confirms a 17-year-old girl was shot and killed Thursday night on the 1400 block of Ravenswood Dr.

Police said another 20-year-old woman was also shot in the hip and is recovering in the hospital. Police said officers arrested a 35-year-old woman in connection with the shootings.

Police and other emergency responders on Ravenswood Dr. and Willow St. In Lansing Township. (WLNS)

Officers were called to the area, near Waverly and Willow at 9:01 p.m. Police believe all of the people involved in the shooting knew each other.

This is an ongoing investigation and the names of the victims and women arrested have not been released at this time.

Lansing Township Police ask if you have information that might help its investigation call the department at 517-485-1700.