FILE – In this May 5, 2015 photo, marijuana plants grow at a Minnesota Medical Solutions greenhouse in Otsego, Minn. Advocates for legalizing marijuana have long argued it would strike a blow for social justice after a decades-long drug war that disproportionately targeted minority and poor communities. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, File)

Tonight, the Lansing Township Board of Trustee’s will vote on an ordinance to prohibit recreational marijuana shops from opening in its jurisdiction.

On May 28th, the board approved the introduction of the ordinance.

The meeting is at 7:00 p.m

6 News will have the results tonight at 6 news at 11 p.m