News

Lansing Township To Vote on Allowing Recreational Marijuana Shops

By:

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 06:23 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 07:44 PM EDT

Lansing Twp (Mich) WLNS - Tonight, the Lansing Township Board of Trustee's will vote on an ordinance to prohibit recreational marijuana shops from opening in its jurisdiction.

On May 28th, the board approved the introduction of the ordinance.

The meeting is at 7:00 p.m

6 News will have the results tonight at 6 news at 11 p.m

 

 

