Lansing Township To Vote on Allowing Recreational Marijuana Shops

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Lansing Twp (Mich) WLNS - Tonight, the Lansing Township Board of Trustee's will vote on an ordinance to prohibit recreational marijuana shops from opening in its jurisdiction.

On May 28th, the board approved the introduction of the ordinance.

The meeting is at 7:00 p.m

6 News will have the results tonight at 6 news at 11 p.m