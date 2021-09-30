Lansing Twp Police warn of ‘peeping tom’ near Slater Park

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Township Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday warning residents of a possible “peeping tom.”

The suspected peeper was spotted in the area around Slater Park by Amber Square Apartments.

LTPD is asking anyone who sees someone engaging in peeping behavior to call 911.

The LTPD also reminded residents to call 911 or the Department itself, as several residents have posted on Facebook about the peeping tom but did not directly contact the Department, leading to a delay in communication.

The tom’s activities appear to take place during the early morning hours.