LANSING, TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – A suspect is in custody for a deadly New Year’s Eve shooting.

28-year-old Anthony Anderson Jr from Saginaw is being charged in the murder of 40-year-old Curshawn Terrell, also known as Kaz.

It happened along the 2000 block of East Michigan in Lansing Township. Police say Anderson has an extensive criminal record, including at least two incidents that resulted in 14 felony convictions for assault and weapons charges.

If convicted as charged, Anderson faces various sentences up to, and including, life in prison.

He will appear in a Saginaw courthouse before being sent back to mid-Michigan.

The shooting took place in the same building as People’s Kitchen restaurant

The restaurant says they will honor the memory of their friend Kaz by commissioning a portrait at the restaurant and setting up a gofundme education fund for his daughter.

They will also hold a memorial benefit dinner on Tuesday, January 24 at People’s Kitchen. All proceeds will go directly to the fund.

If you’d like to make a donation click here.

