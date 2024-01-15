LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The office of Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has issued an updated “Cold Blue” advisory, with an earlier opening time for one of the city’s warming centers.

The Letts Community Center Nighttime Warming Center will be opening at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15, instead of the normal time of 9 p.m.

The center is normally open seven days a week from 9 p.m.-7 a.m.

A Code Blue activates the city of Lansing’s network of warming centers for extended access to people who need warm spaces.

Lansing Code Blue January 2024 (City of Lansing)

The action went into effect at 5 p.m. Friday, and will last until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16 as of now.

Other overnight warming centers are The Outreach Drop-In Center City Rescue Mission at 601 N. Larch St., and Holy Cross New Hope Center, 430 N. Larch St. Holy Cross New Hope Center’s overnight warming center will be available only on Monday and Tuesday.

Advent House Ministries is hosting weekend daytime warming facilities at 734 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. while Holy Cross New Hope Center, 430 N. Larch St., is open Monday and Tuesday.

You can find more information here.