LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Lansing event center owner says his venue is not to blame after a shooting hurt five people last month.

Now, city officials have set a public hearing ahead of possibly removing a cabaret license, preventing the Energy Event Center from hosting events.

Setting the public hearing is just one step in the process should the center lose its license.

But Ryan Cabell, owner of the center, says the community should be focusing on cracking down on gun violence instead.

“We need to come together as a solution to figure out how we can prevent gun violence. We don’t need to wait for it to happen and then point the finger. It’s been an issue prior,” Cabell said.

Cabell says there’s a need for collaboration between Lansing city leaders and community members, after five people were shot outside of his venue.

It was night of July 30, when officers were called to the shooting outside the Energy Event Center. Those injured were between 15 and 26-years-old and two of them were critically injured.

His attorney says there was security in the venue at the night of the shooting.

But police say no one was watching the parking lot that night.

Monday night’s discussion comes days after Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and Police Chief Ellery Sosebee called for officials to revoke the center’s cabaret license.

Cabell says he’s had the license without any incidents for more than two years and he just renewed it.

“Situations happen, and some situation, the solution should be spoke on before we go,” he said.

Lansing City Council Member Adam Hussain explains the hearing comes down to if the venue followed city ordinances that require owners to keep the peace inside and outside of their buildings.

Hussain shared details of that shooting provided by Sosebee.

“As part of the investigation we did recover eight firearms and there were more than 70 spent casings and liquor bottles and other evidence of liquor consumption,” Sosebee said.

Police emphasized that the venue did not have a liquor license.

Cabell says he’s concerned about the facts surrounding the venue, the shooting and the perception of where it happened.

“That side of town; that image; the conversation that goes on about it — let’s rejuvenate it,” Cabell said.

The next chapter for the Energy Event Center lies in the outcome of a public hearing scheduled for Aug. 24.