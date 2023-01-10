LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Volunteers of America locations are reporting a significant drop in donations.

VOA Vice President of Thrift Shannon Miller said a drop-off in donations typically happen during the winter months.

“Usually in the cold months, our donations significantly drop,” she said.

But it’s usually not this bad.

“All of our six locations are in need of donations,” Miller said.

Following the holiday shopping season, VOA is putting out a call to help restock the shelves.

“We put out thousands of items every day, so we wouldn’t be able to accomplish that without the community’s help,” Miller said.

According to the nonprofit, proceeds from donations allow them to continue to provide vital services, which include helping homeless veterans, seniors and struggling families from Michigan.

“We want people to know that whether they’re cleaning out their closet or making room for their new items, that when they donate with us their items are going to a good cause. Their donations are going to be re-purposed and will be used to fund programs right here in Michigan,” she said.

As 2023 gets underway, VOA is encouraging people to clean out their closets, basements, and homes to find anything you might not want or need anymore, and donate gently used clothing, furniture, and home goods.

“The proceeds go to fund our local programs right here in Michigan, we have support for veterans, low-income seniors, and families in need,” Miller said.

Officials said donated items can be dropped off at any VOA location between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.