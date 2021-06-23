Lansing voters could get absentee ballots as early as Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)–Lansing residents who already requested their absentee ballots for August 3, 2021’s City Primary Election could get their ballot as early as Friday.

According to Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope’s professional Facebook page over 9,000 Lansing voters have already requested their ballots.

This Primary Election will decide who will be on the November ballot for Mayor, Council seats, and Ward 2 Councilperson.

These are the people who decide how your property taxes are spent and what streets get fixed.

For More information visit the city of Lansing’s Facebook page.