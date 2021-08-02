Lansing voters to cast ballots on essential service millage

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Voters will head to the polls for primary elections tomorrow and if you live in Lansing, you have the chance to weigh on a proposed essential services millage as well.
Mayor Andy Schor says voting for this is important. If this millage passes, it will be continued for the next 5 years.
What this essential service millage will do is help with funds for the city’s police, fire department roads. This would be the second renewal of the millage and Mayor Schor says this will not raise your taxes.
While COVID funds were used for public safety, the mayor says that money was just a one-time thing and this millage will help for years to come.
The mayor says it’s crucial for people to vote yes for this.
“Our police department we put specific funding into that from the millage as well as our fire department and to put some money into fixing our roads its not going to fix all of our roads but it does provide some resources to make sure our local roads can be fixed along with state dollars such as gas tax dollars so this will maintain the ability and services that we have now,” said Schor.
Again, this is a renewal of a millage to make sure the city has dollars going towards public safety and to fix some of our roads.
This isn’t the only topic you will see on tomorrow’s ballot. You will also be able to vote for the next mayor and city council members.