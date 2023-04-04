LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The former owner of a Lansing marijuana company spent Tuesday night in jail after a courtroom outburst aimed at an Ingham County Circuit Court judge and an attorney.

According to the City Pulse, which first reported the incident, Michael Doherty was in court for a different case of alleged criminal contempt.

Two of Doherty’s businesses have been in receivership since last year when a court-appointed attorney started to oversee their liquidation to make up for $12.5 million debt.

It’s not Doherty’s first time running into problems in court.

Earlier this month, Doherty was notified by Circuit Court Judge Joyce Draganchuk that he could only represent himself and not any businesses, something an attorney is required for.

Tuesday’s video provided by the City Pulse shows Doherty in court for alleged criminal contempt for filing a defense on behalf of his business.

When asked to testify, Doherty repeatedly asks if he was warned ahead of time. When he finally gets to the stand, he argues with the judge before going under oath.

Doherty attempted to argue with the judge before being held in contempt.

Court records show Doherty was sentenced to 93 days in jail.

John Polderman, the attorney overseeing the company liquidation, said in an email that the court held Doherty accountable for “repeated interference and disregard of the court and the judicial process.”