LANSING (WLNS): Green Peak Innovations will begin selling recreational marijuana products at the company’s Ann Arbor Skymint store Jan 9.

The company, based in Dimondale, is currently the state’s largest medicinal and recreational marijuana license holder .

The Ann Arbor store will be the first of GPI’s retail locations offering recreational marijuana products.

Products available at the store include flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates and other accessories.