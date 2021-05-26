Lansing Wendy’s gives $2,800 to Lansing Food Bank & free frosty’s for a year

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) The Wendy’s Drive-Thru restaurant in Lansing off of Cedar Street will be having its official ribbon cutting, and donating a check for $2,800 to the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

The event, happening Tuesday, May 26 at 10 am, at 6620 S Cedar St. Lansing, MI 48911. It will offer its first 100 customers a Frosty Key Tag, allowing them to use it for a free frosty for the year 2021.

Team Schostak Family Restaurants purchased around 50 Wendy locations in Michigan back in 2019. It is now completing a state-wide Wendy’s renovation and re-grand opening project.



In this project, the group plans to get involved with the community, by doing so it hosted a “Dine to Donate” night at the Lansing location off Cedar Street.



It gave 50% of its proceeds to the Greater Lansing Food Bank, totaling $2,800. The ribbon-cutting will include guests like Mayor Andy Schor and food bank officials. The restaurant group says it prides itself on giving back.