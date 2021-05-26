Lansing Wendy’s gives $2,800 to Lansing Food Bank & free frosty’s for a year

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) The Wendy’s Drive-Thru restaurant in Lansing off of Cedar Street will be having its official ribbon cutting, and donating a check for $2,800 to the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

The event, happening Tuesday, May 26 at 10 am, at 6620 S Cedar St. Lansing, MI 48911. It will offer its first 100 customers a Frosty Key Tag, allowing them to use it for a free frosty for the year 2021.

Team Schostak Family Restaurants purchased around 50 Wendy locations in Michigan back in 2019. It is now completing a state-wide Wendy’s renovation and re-grand opening project.

In this project, the group plans to get involved with the community, by doing so it hosted a “Dine to Donate” night at the Lansing location off Cedar Street.

It gave 50% of its proceeds to the Greater Lansing Food Bank, totaling $2,800. The ribbon-cutting will include guests like Mayor Andy Schor and food bank officials. The restaurant group says it prides itself on giving back.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar