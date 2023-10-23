LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing’s annual winter coat drive needs the support of the community.

Those in need of winter-ready clothing can be helped by donating gently used coats, hats and gloves. All sizes are needed, especially men’s large. The donation campaign runs through Nov. 3.

Clothing items are being collected at several drop-off locations across the city:

Lansing City Hall, 124 W. Michigan Ave.

Foster Community Center, 200 N. Foster Ave.

Gier Community Center, 2400 Hall St.

Schmidt Community Center, 5825 Wise Road

Letts Community Center, 1220 W. Kalamazoo St.

Lansing’s annual winter coat drive needs your support.

The drive is being organized by Mayor Andy Schor and Lansing’s Human Relations & Community Services Department.

“So many individuals and families will struggle to afford appropriate winter wear this season,” said HRCS director Kim Coleman. “With your help, we can protect our unsheltered neighbors from loss of life or limb this winter.”

Winter clothing collected by the coat drive will be given away at Community Connect on Nov. 16 — more details about the event will be provided closer to its date.

More info about the drive is available at lansingmi.gov/hrcs, or by calling HRCS at 517-483-4477.