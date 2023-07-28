LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing resident Betty Delderfield is officially a centenarian after she celebrated her 100th birthday on Thursday at the Grandhaven Living Center.

Betty was born in 1923 and grew up with seven siblings. She went on to marry her loving and devoted husband, Jack Delderfield. The two were married for an incredible 77 years. Together, they raised four children and built a lifetime of love and cherished memories.

Betty prioritized her health by avoiding smoking and only indulging in an occasional glass of wine. She credits her long life to her healthy lifestyle and the love and support of her family.

Betty feels incredibly blessed to have had such a wonderful life and wants to share her wisdom with young adults. Her advice is simple: avoid smoking, eat healthy foods and, above all, keep family first.