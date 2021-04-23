Lansing woman celebrates 99th birthday with driveby celebration

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – 99 years, 5,148 weeks, 36,135 days, 867,240 hours, 52,034,400 minutes. That’s how long Luella Rolfe has been loved in the Lansing area.

Rolfe celebrated her 99th with a driveby birthday celebration. Community members sent her over 90 cards, honked by her house and gave her presents and hugs.

Rolfe started working at Vet’s Ace Hardware in 1951, and she almost never missed a day of work.

“The secret is Vitamin C,” she said. Twice a day.

Her hardware store kept her going. “All my customers are just wonderful,” she said.

She attributes her long life to her customers, her daughters, her church, her grandkids, great-grandkids, and great great-grandkids.