LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Jessica Bice has been convicted of homicide and child abuse in the death of 6-year-old Christopher Pratt.

On Tuesday, an Ingham County jury found Bice guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree child abuse.

Bice, the aunt of Pratt, a child with special needs, was responsible for taking care of him. At the time of his death, he weighed only 29 pounds — about half of what a healthy boy at his age is supposed to weigh.

The medical examiner who looked at Pratt said he had multiple bruises on his body, and bugs running from his hair. His cause of death was ruled as blunt force head trauma and caregiver neglect.

The verdict comes after an extensive criminal investigation led by Detective Shannon Thielen from the Lansing Police Department and numerous outside agencies, and a seven-week jury trial.

The prosecution was assisted by complex medical testimony from the Sparrow Health Department and Michigan State University, as well as testimony from the Heartwood School District.

“While no verdict can bring Christopher Pratt back, today’s verdict gives Christopher a voice and holds Jessica Bice accountable for his murder,” Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane said in a press release.