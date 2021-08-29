Lansing woman hopes to create Family Entertainment Park in the city

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Joy Gleason has been giving tours around Lansing for 5 years.

She said she’s actually the only one in the city doing this, but Joy started her tourism company with a different purpose in mind.

“GLAD tours is actually a stepping stone to get to another place,” Joy said.

Joy wants to create a family entertainment park in Lansing.

“There are rides for the family but a balance of activities for everyone in the family,” Joy said.

Joy said she had the idea back in 2007 when land started opening up after General Motors closed some of its plants. She said the park would cater to everyone’s needs.

“The adults would be there because perhaps they want to take advantage of museums or a full-service sit-down high-end restaurant,” Joy said.

For the past 14 years, she’s been working to create that park.

“I went to LCC. I got 2 degrees there; one in Finance, and one in Business Administration. I furthered by education at Spring Harbor University,” Joy said.

Joy graduated from Lansing Community College in 2012.

More recently, with some advice from the Lansing Economic Area Partnership, she started GLAD Tours.

Joy said from giving tours to being appointed to the Ingham County Fair Board, everything she’s done is getting her closer to her dream.

She said she’s come a long way, and she’s still in it for the long run.

“I was passionate enough to go back to school for five years, and get three degrees so that I can make this happen. That is my purpose. That is what drives me,” Joy said.

Joy said she’s created a business plan, and her next step is to do an economic impact study. She said that would open the door to get funding for the project.