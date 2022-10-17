ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A man is dead after a multiple-car crash in Isabella Co. on Monday.

Deputies with the Isabella Co. Sheriff’s Office were initially responding to a car versus deer crash at around 7:06 a.m. northbound US-127 at Broomfield Rd.

When deputies arrived, investigators say a 33-year-old man was found dead.

The investigation revealed that the man driving a Ford Focus hit a deer and then got out of his car, which was parked on road.

According to Deputies, a 77-year-old woman was driving a Buick Encore and was unable to see the stopped car. After an attempt to swerve, the woman hit the man who had gotten out of his car.

The Focus was then pushed into the fast lane of the expressway, colliding with a 33-year-old man who was driving a Ford pickup.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, but the 33-year-old driving the pickup refused medical help.