Lisa Price-Jimenez said she nearly fell victim to a rental scam on Zillow.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A woman in Lansing is still in shock after she nearly fell victim to an online rental scam.

Lisa Price-Jimenez said she is struggling to get by, and didn’t think someone would target her.

“That’s just disgusting that they would do that when we need the money to move,” she said. “How dare you try to scam me when I have children. Disabled children. And she knew that.”

Jimenez is a mother of two, looking for her next rental home. While searching through a Facebook group, she came across a listing to rent a house.

“When I posted that I was interested…then she sends me this beautiful house that I looked up on Zillow.”

She said the lister told her she needed to pay a $50 application fee on Cash App or Paypal in order to see the home.

“She also asked me for $700 and was being very persistent and saying she’s a God-fearing woman and that you should believe in God and to trust in me,” Jimenez said.

6 News visited the home on that listing, and confirmed that the house is up for sale, and not for rent.

Mary Jo Garascia is a realtor for Berkshire Hathaway, and is responsible for selling the home. She said buyers should be weary of offers and conditions like the these.

“Sometimes if it’s too good to be true, it probably is,” said Garascia.”They need to work with a legitimate property management company that has references, and reviews. And they’ll show them properties that meet their criteria.”

The account did turn out to be a scammer and was ultimately deleted. Thankfully, none of Jimenez’s payments went through.

“Really watch out for people that ask for money from Cash App or Paypal,” said Jimenez.