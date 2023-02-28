LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Lansing woman won a $1 million Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Ana Elizalde, 51, matched her numbers with the large prize on the Feb. 6. drawing. She purchased the winning ticket at Sav-Way Food Center at 2317 W. Michigan Ave.

“Me and my husband buy a Powerball ticket for every drawing, and we always knew we would win big,” Elizalde told Michigan Lottery Connect. “I purchased a Powerball ticket as usual, and I gave it to my husband to hold on to. A week after the drawing my husband found the ticket in his coat pocket and realized we had never checked it.”

Elizalde was taken by complete surprise when she realized the ticket she and her husband picked up was worth $1 million.

“When we checked the numbers online and realized we’d won $1 million, we were in shock,” she said.

She said she plans to use the winnings to pay bills, pay for her children’s education, and then save the remainder.