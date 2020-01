LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Following the heavy snowfall this morning in Mid-Michigan, the Lansing Women’s March is still set to take place this afternoon.

6 News spoke with organizers this morning who say they’re excited about the event.

Featured speakers include Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin, and more.

The event will begin at 2:30 p.m. today on the steps of the State Capitol.