LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Performers with the LanSINGout Gay Chorus are presenting their newest show with pride.

The group will perform this Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Greater Lansing, and will share the voices of gay and gay-supportive men in harmony.

The chorus, which will also perform at Lansing Pride next weekend, has 29 singing members and five musicians this year.

Their ages range includes from their 20s all the way through their 60s, 70, and 80s — including director Peter Hobson-Morse.

“Even in the current day, it gives a safe space for anybody who wants to come and sing regardless of gender identify or sexual orientation, it’s a very safe space,” said Hobson-Morse.

“With the changing times, you don’t have to be gay to sing with us, you don’t have to be born a man to sing with us–the demographics are changing, and we are adapting and it’s wonderful,” Hobson-Morse continued.

The theme for the concert is “Spellbound in Spring” and features a look at the duality of love.

Organizers of LanSINGout said the first half of the show is the brighter side, with songs like “Burning Love” and “What I Did for Love,” while the second half is provides a look at the darker side of love, with songs like “I Put a Spell on You” to a medley from “The Phantom of the Opera.”

“I love the second half; it’s darker but it’s fun at the same time,” Hobson-Morse said. “To be able to provide a time for enjoyment, and realization and safety and pleasure and musical fun — that’s very rewarding to me and that’s the big reason why I do this,” he said.