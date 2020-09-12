Lansing’s Cristo Rey Church hosts all-day drive-through food fiesta

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Cristo Rey Church is hosting a drive-through food fest this year in place of their annual church fiesta.

The event will take place Saturday, September 12 and 13 from 11:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the church grounds. Health Department Protocols & Safety guidelines for serving food in this manner will be followed.

Winners of the Cristo Rey Church Raffle will be announced at 6:30 P.M. on September 13, 2020. Raffle tickets are available from church members or the church office and the Fiesta Coordinator at 517-974-5113. The money from the raffle will benefit the church.

Since 1979, the Cristo Rey Church Fiesta has been the first major festival of the year in Mid-Michigan and the major fundraiser for the church.

The church in a press release said that once the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic is over, the Fiesta Committee will come back together to plan Cristo Rey Fiesta 2021.

Menu for the food fest includes gorditas, menudo, BBQ, fajitas, taco plate, tinga, corn on the cob, fruit cups, and beverages, such as aguas de piña/ pineapple and watermelon/ sandia.