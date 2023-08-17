LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Evening of Excellence is an annual event that honors local volunteers, businesses and community partners for all their contributions over the past year.

Downtown Lansing, Inc. Director Cathleen Edgerly will recognize 12 awardees, including community members, development partners, small businesses and more.

Highlighted awards include the Volunteer of the Year, Best New Business, Legacy Business and Downtown Champion.

This year’s event will take place on Thursday, Aug. 17 at the Lansing Art Gallery (300 S. Washington Square, Suite 100). Doors open at 5 p.m., with the celebration starting at 5:30 p.m.

Join your downtown neighbors and friends for a special evening celebrating the people and places who make Downtown Lansing shine.