Lansing’s ‘Festival of Trees’ wraps up 8th year

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A tradition in Lansing celebrated its 8th year this winter: the annual ‘Festival of Trees’ at the Turner-Dodge House in Old Town.

“The first year we did it, we had 21 trees, which we thought was fabulous, and now we’re up to between 40 and 50 trees every year,” said Michael Beebe, the president of the Friends of Turner-Dodge House.

Beebe spearheaded the group’s annual event.

“It’s become such a great family friendly event regionally and locally,” said Beebe.

At the festival, local businesses decorate Christmas trees to show off, ranging from a Spartan tree, to an Elvis tree, and even a palm tree.

The goal is to showcase all that mid-Michigan has to offer.

“I would say this year is probably one of the best years we’ve had because first of all, the weather’s been so great, warm weather gets more people out and about so yeah, it’s been an incredible year,” said Beebe.

Beebe hopes when people come to the festival they’ll learn to appreciate not just the trees, but the historical value the Turner-Dodge House has for the Lansing area.

“It’s amazing how many people who live in the area have never been to this house before, so it’s really a win win for the community and a win win for us, for Turner-Dodge House,” said Beebe.

This festival ends on New Year’s Day. You can take a tour for $5 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.