Lansing’s Foster Swift Collins and Smith honored with prestigious President’s “E” Award



LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) During a year that has been especially tough for businesses, two Michigan

companies have risen to the top. Redi-Rock International and Lansing based Foster Swift Collins & Smith are being recognized by the President and the U.S. Department of Commerce for their innovative ideas and expertise in the world of global exports

Redi-Rock recently received the President’s “E” Award for Exporting, while Foster Swift was

honored with the President’s “E” Award for Export Service, the highest honors U.S. entities can

receive for making significant contributions to the expansion of U.S. exports.

“We believe you don’t look at international barriers, but international opportunities,” said Andrew

Nickodemus, Global Account Manager at Redi-Rock. “We’re looking to help change the world, in

concrete ways.”

In five years, Redi-Rock quintupled the number of jobs provided in Michigan and overseas, the

company expanded from four international customers to 23 international manufacturers.

Speaking during a recent panel interview with Foster Swift, the company is sharing information

and resources so that other Michigan businesses gain access to similar opportunities.

“Redi-Rock is such a truly innovative company when it comes to not only their products, but how

they see obstacles as opportunities,” said Jean Schtokal, an international business and trade

attorney at Foster Swift. “They found creative ways to connect with organizations an

manufacturers all over the globe, while protecting their intellectual property. They’re doing good

around the world by creating these other business opportunities while also growing their

company in Michigan.”

U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross praised the firm’s work with Federal, State, and local

strategic partners to identify low-cost and no-cost services to further clients’ export growth,

saying, “Foster Swift Collins & Smith’s achievements have undoubtedly contributed to national

export expansion efforts that support the U.S. economy and create American jobs.”

The President’s “E” Award was created in 1961 by Executive Order of the President of the United

States. Learn more by visiting export.gov. For more on the resources available to companies in the

state of Michigan, visit www.fosterswift.com/f-international-business-resources.html