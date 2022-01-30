Lansing’s Joan Jackson passes away

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The City of Lansing announced Dr. Joan Jackson Johnson passed away on Saturday morning.

Jackson Johnson was 73-years-old and worked to address the food and housing insecurity in Lansing.

She was born in Jacksonville, Florida, and was raised in Tampa. Then, moved to Michigan in 1970 to study at Michigan State University in its rehabilitation counseling and psychology program.

She met her husband in Michigan and they raised five kids together.

Johnson served as the director of the City of Lansing’s Human Relations and Community Services department for several years. However, she was placed on administrative leave in January 2020 after an external audit found her department awarded money to charities she was connected to and didn’t disclose it as a conflict of interest.

Jackson Johnson retired from her role shortly after that incident.

The announcement of her death was made as a statement on Facebook.

Johnson served the community for several years and left a lasting legacy in Lansing.