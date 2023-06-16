LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing’s Old Town neighborhood is hosting a big LGBTQ+ Pride event on Saturday.

The event goes from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. in Old Town and features more than 100 vendors, live entertainment and a well-stocked beer tent. For a full schedule, you can visit lansingpride.org.

Ben Dowd, president of Lansing Pride, which organized the event, said he’s excited to see looks on peoples’ faces Saturday.

“I’m looking forward to a beautiful day, I want people to pull into Old Town and see rainbows all over the place and get that sense of excitement,” Dowd said.

The event will be filled with live performances, including a show drag show and a concert by the LanSINGout Choir and other live musical acts.

Other fun, interactive events happening on Saturday are crafts, sidewalk chalk art and face painting.

“We want to make sure that Lansing is their home, and when they show up that day it’s a place where they see people like them,” Dowd said.

This year’s sponsor, Rite Aid, is offering giveaways at the gathering on Saturday.

“Rite Aid also takes a similar stance in that we can support this community by participating and engaging with pride events and events in the community,” said Catherine Carter, a spokesperson with Rite Aid.