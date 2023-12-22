LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After 21 years on the city’s red tag property list, 123 Isbell is free of the bright red-orange notice.

The three-bedroom home in the city’s First Ward had the red tag removed on Dec. 15 – it was originally tagged in October of 2003.

The property came to the attention of city offiicials and the community in May after a string of controversies at the city’s Economic Development and Planning Department’s Office of Code Compliance. It was one of over a dozen properties that had been deemed unsafe for over a decade.

123 Isbell St. had the notorious moniker of being Lansing’s longest red-tagged property. That ended Dec. 15. (FILE)

The owner of 123 Isbell St. Dan Backus says of finally getting the property to code, “it’s a good feeling.”

Backus says he bought the property in the 1990s as an investment opportunity. But a visit from Code Compliance resulted in a list of issues to fix.

While working on those, Backus says, a pipe burst flooding the home and causing substantial need for improvements.

Screenshot of long term red tags in the city of Lansing from May of 2023. (WLNS)

“I decided to completely gut the inside , and when it was completely gutted, I, it got completely new electricity, wiring was all totally done, new plumbing,” he says.

He owns two other properties in Lansing and managing those served as a barrier to completing renovations on 123 Isbell St.

In July, city officials told him the property was at risk of demolishment if he didn’t get it up to code. He showed the city he had completed the necessary repairs and a code compliance officer removed the tagged a week ago.

Lansing City Council member Ryan Kost represents the area where 123 Isbell St. is located. He’s been a vocal critic of the city’s housing enforcement activities.

“The goal is not to demolish the homes,” he says of strict red-tag enforcement by the city. “We want these homes saved.”

The move from near demolition to free of the bright orange sticker, Kost says, is good for the community.

“That’s a win,” he says. “That’s a win for the citizens of Lansing. That’s a win for the potential people that could live in that house.”

Backus tells 6 News he plans to complete a few “cosmetic” issues and then put the home on the market.

With 123 Isbell St. now off the city’s unsafe housing list, the distinction of the oldest red tag in the city now falls on 1300 W. Maple St. in Lansing’s Fourth Ward. That property has been red-tagged since 2005.

Scott Bean, a spokesman for the city, says in December there are 558 properties currently red-tagged in the city.