Lansing’s Old Newsboys annual campaign goes virtual

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) Each December, Lansing’s Old Newsboys organizes hundreds of volunteers to stand on street corners, in front of established businesses, and put papers and collection jugs in busy locations within stores. This is all done on one day, known as Sales Day. But this year, things will be a little different. Because of the current COVID-19 pandemic, Lansing’s Old Newsboys annual spoof journal will be virtual this year.

The Old Newsboys have been providing shoes and boots to deserving children since 1984. Over the past few years, the Lansing group has served over 7,000 children, each year, throughout Greater Lansing and within a 25-mile radius service area. This year Lansing’s Old Newsboys goal is $170,000.

Check out https://www.lansingoldnewsboys.org to learn more about this year’s virtual campaign. Donations can also be sent to P.O. Box 14068 Lansing, MI 48901-4058. You can also Text to Donate: Text Shoes to (517) 208-2788,