Hundreds came to Jackson Field to take the plunge for a good cause.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Hundreds of people gathered at Jackson Field on Sunday to take a deep dive in some ice-cold water for the 19th Lansing Polar Plunge.

Around 25 cities across Michigan participated in the freezing fundraiser for the Special Olympics.

Leaders said the money will go towards helping provide year-round training and services for more than 22,000 athletes across the Mitten and U.P.

Now jumping into the wintry water is no easy task, but for a couple of seasoned plungers, they said it is a piece of cake.

Participants of the 19th Lansing Polar Plunge smile, ready for the plunge.

People gather around to watch brave souls jump into wintry water.

People were all smiles Monday for the 19th Lansing Polar Plunge.

Johnathan Dreysse is competing in the Special Olympics for floor hockey and is a seasoned pro, having taken the plunge for five years in a row.

Swimmer Matthew Osborn said that in his three years of doing the dip, his best advice is to “have fun and stay cool.”

Lansing Police Sergeant Mandi Beasinger said that the anticipation is the worst part of the polar plunge. Once you do it once, you’ll definitely come back, Beasinger said.