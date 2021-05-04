Lansing’s region report serves as a blueprint to build a better future for the area

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—A benchmarking study compared Lansing to 11 other similar communities around the country and will now serve as a blueprint for developing strategies to strengthen Lansing on a national scale and globally.

The Lansing Region Benchmarking Report was developed in partnership between the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce (LRCC), the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) and 10 leading business and education stakeholders.

“Our collective future is bright in a highly competitive global economy,” said Tim Daman,

president & CEO, LRCC. “However, we must accelerate our efforts to compete for future jobs

and investments successfully. One of the first steps was to benchmark our region against

thriving communities and identify our competitive strengths, opportunities for growth, and a

regional vision.”

The report compares the Lansing region on 42 indicators relative to 11 peer regions: Ann Arbor, Mich.; Columbus, Ohio; Des Moines, Iowa; Durham, N.C.; Grand Rapids, Mich.;Greenville, S.C.; Hartford, Conn.; Indianapolis, Ind.; Madison Wis.; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn., and Nashville, Tenn.

The economic data reflected in the report is from 2014-2018, the most recent

economic data available at year end 2019.

“The State of the Lansing Region Benchmarking Report represents an opportunity for business

leaders to work together to establish a vision for Lansing’s future,” said Daman. “There is a lot

of great work already being done in the region in many of these areas. We need to focus on

how we gain alignment and get people working together to move the region forward.”

The entire State of the Lansing Region Benchmarking Report can be accessed by visiting

www.stateofthelansingregion.com.